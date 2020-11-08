Another Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A bird flu case has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, the prefectural government said Sunday, marking the country's second outbreak of avian influenza this year.

The virus is believed to be a highly pathogenic strain.

About 48,000 chickens being raised at the farm in the city of Higashikagawa will be culled.

The prefectural government instructed three poultry farms within 3 kilometers of the affected facility not to transfer their chickens and eggs.

Nine farms within 3 to 10 kilometers were told not to move their chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]