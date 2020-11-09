Hibakusha Call on Biden to Promote Nuclear Disarmament

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Japan called on the United States to move forward with nuclear disarmament efforts, following Democrat Joe Biden’s declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election.

“We want (the United States) to end the use of nuclear deterrence and move toward the elimination (of nuclear arsenals,)” said Kunihiko Sakuma, 76, head of the Hiroshima prefectural association of atomic bomb victims.

Sakuma called on Biden to promote efforts for nuclear disarmament even if it is difficult to make drastic changes anytime soon, noting that Biden will take office around the time when the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapon comes into force.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 78, acting head of another group of atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, said: “Biden has made remarks suggesting that he would reduce military expenses and use (the savings) for social welfare. I want him to realize that.”

Minaki also urged Biden to make an early visit to the city of Hiroshima, saying that he wants the president-elect to “feel the power of an atomic bomb by touring the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and the Atomic Bomb Dome,” the remains of a building that survived the bombing.

