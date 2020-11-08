Japan Confirms 954 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 954 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 189 in Tokyo, 153 in Hokkaido and 140 in Osaka Prefecture.

Tokyo's daily count fell below 200 for the first time in four days. New cases topped 100 for the fourth consecutive day both in Hokkaido and Osaka.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by seven from the previous day to 1,837.

The new coronavirus cases in Tokyo included 39 in their 20s, 37 in their 40s and 34 in their 30s. There were 24 new cases aged 65 or older.

The Japanese capital had 36 severely ill patients, unchanged from the previous day.

