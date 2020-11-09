Biden to Value Experts in U.S. Diplomacy toward Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is expected to value officials with expertise to steer his country's diplomacy toward Japan, just as the previous Democratic administration of Barack Obama did.

This would represent a shift away from current Republican President Donald Trump's diplomacy, which relied heavily on his personal relationship with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A major diplomatic issue between Tokyo and Washington is a proposed renewal of the expiring bilateral pact on Japan's host-nation support for U.S. troops stationed in the Asian country.

"The host-nation support negotiations traditionally have been done by people who have expertise," a former U.S. official said. "I think there would just be a return to a professionalization of these discussions as opposed to a politicization of these discussions."

"I'm not saying that the United States would ask less of Japan. But I don't think it would come in with an outrageous demand that would never be met," the former official added.

