Suga Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

"I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations," Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office, adding that he hopes to start arrangements at an appropriate time to have phone talks with Biden and to visit the former U.S. vice president in the United States.

"Japan and the United States are allies that share liberty, democracy and other universal values," Suga said. "Japan wants to work with the United States to make the bilateral alliance stronger and secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

At a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, "The Japanese government recognizes that Mr. Biden won the presidential election," which was held on Tuesday. Biden declared victory on Saturday.

"Japan will cooperate closely with the new Biden administration and work for a stronger alliance with the United States," Kato said.

