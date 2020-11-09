Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Up 6,441 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan stood at 109,219 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 6,441 from a week before.

The margin of increase expanded from the preceding week for the sixth consecutive week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 to 1,837.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where the virus has been spreading rapidly, saw its cumulative total of infection cases jump by 816 to 4,021.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of infection cases, at 32,618, up by 1,406, followed by Osaka, at 13,816, up by 940, Kanagawa, at 9,340, up by 563, and Aichi, at 6,824, up by 493.

