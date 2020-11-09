Hokkaido Confirms Record Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido confirmed 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a daily record and the fifth straight day above 100 for the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Sapporo, the capital of the prefecture, reported a record high of 158 new cases.

Clusters of infection occurred in Obihiro in addition to Sapporo. "The coronavirus has been spreading across Hokkaido," a prefectural official said.

The prefecture confirmed 920 new infection cases in the week through Monday, more than double the level of the previous week.

Hokkaido raised its coronavirus alert to Level 3 of its scale of five on Saturday, asking restaurants and bars in the Susukino nightlife district in Sapporo to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]