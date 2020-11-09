Hokkaido May Be Excluded from Go To Travel Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday hinted at the possibility of the government excluding Hokkaido from its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign due to a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the northernmost Japan prefecture.

An expert panel on coronavirus crisis response has proposed that the government consider removing from the tourism industry support scheme prefectures in which the epidemic reaches Stage 3, the second-worst level of the panel’s four-stage evaluation system on the spread of the virus, Kato told a press conference.

“The government wants to respond on the basis of the proposal,” he said. Prefectures with a rapid increase in infections are considered to be in Stage 3.

The Go To Travel campaign, which began in late July, initially excluded trips to and from Tokyo due to a surge in infection cases in the Japanese capital. Tokyo was added to the program at the start of October.

On Sunday, Japan hosted a gymnastics competition, the first international sports event held in the country since the coronavirus started to spread. “Based on the state of domestic and international sports competitions, including the latest gymnastics event, we would like to advance preparations to hold (the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games) safely and securely,” the top government spokesman said.

