“Demon Slayer” Movie Tops 20 B. Yen Fastest in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--A movie from the “Demon Slayer” popular manga series topped 20 billion yen in box-office revenue on the 24th day of hitting the screen in Japan, becoming the fastest to do so among movies released in the country, its distributors said Monday.

The cumulative revenue of the anime movie, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,” has reached about 20,483 million yen, drawing an audience of 15.37 million in total, Toho Co. <9602> and Aniplex Inc. said.

It has surged to fifth place in the country’s all-time movie box-office revenue ranking, surpassing Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was released in 2001 in Japan and earned 20.3 billion yen, according to Kogyo Tsushinsha, a movie information provider.

The manga series, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, depicts a boy’s fight against demons after his family is killed, excluding his younger sister, who is turned into a demon. The series appeared as a serial in major Japanese publishing company Shueisha Inc.'s Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine and was concluded in May this year.

An animated television series released in 2019 helped the manga gain fans beyond the magazine’s readers. The cumulative publication of the manga, for which 22 volumes have so far been released, has topped 100 million copies, including electronic books.

