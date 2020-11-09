Japanese Mayor Gains Fame over Name Similarity with Joe Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of a Japanese town is gaining internet fame for having a name with Chinese characters that can be pronounced similarly to the name of Joe Biden.

Yutaka Umeda, 73, mayor of Yamato in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, is trending online as his name can be read as "Jo Baiden" when written in Kanji characters.

"I feel a sense of fate, but I'm a bit perplexed as this came suddenly," Umeda said in a statement, referring to the internet fame over the name similarity with Biden, who declared his victory in the U.S. presidential race on Saturday.

Umeda was first elected in February 2017.

"The U.S. president and the mayor of Yamato...are in different positions but have the same commitment," Umeda said. "I'll fulfill my duties for the happiness of residents."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]