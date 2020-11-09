Michelin Guide to Cover Fukui Pref. for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--French tire giant Michelin's famous restaurant and hotel guide will cover the central Japan prefecture of Fukui for the first time ever, the company's Japanese unit said Monday.

Fukui, which will be the 26th region in Japan to be featured in the Michelin guide, is set to be included in a special edition going on sale in spring 2021.

The edition will cover the three prefectures in the Hokuriku central Japan region along the Sea of Japan. The other two prefectures are Toyama and Ishikawa.

Paul Perriniaux, president of the Japanese unit, said that Fukui, facing Wakasa Bay, is blessed with a variety of seafood and famous for its rice, soba noodles and Wakasa brand beef.

The number of stores in Fukui to be covered by the guide has yet to be decided as related research that started in full in autumn last year is ongoing, according to the unit.

