Suga to Order 3rd Supplementary Budget on Tuesday
Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that he will instruct his cabinet on Tuesday to compile a fiscal 2020 third supplementary budget.
The extra budget will feature additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus-induced economic slump.
Suga announced the plan at a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The prime minister, speaking at a separate meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, said the government will consider all possible measures to bring the economy back on a recovery track.
The council's private-sector members called on the government to assemble a supplementary budget that can produce sufficient stimulus effects.
