Japan Panel Warns of Surge in Coronavirus Infections

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infections would highly likely increase at a rapid pace in Japan unless appropriate countermeasures are taken, a government panel of experts warned in a set of emergency proposals on Monday, urging the government to strengthen its steps against the virus.

The panel drew up the proposals at a time when infections are growing in many parts of the country, including the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where the daily number of newly confirmed cases reached 200 for the first time on Monday.

It called for stronger measures to be taken to prevent the occurrence of infection clusters. Coronavirus tests and consultations over the virus should be expanded quickly at eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services, including stores in regional areas, the panel also said.

Detecting infection clusters is becoming difficult in foreign communities due to language barriers and at universities and other schools due to an increase in the number of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers, the panel noted, underlining the need to strengthen the dissemination of related information and consultations.

The panel proposed active use of video-sharing websites to help people fully understand settings with high infection risks and measures to prevent infection at dining sessions. The government was urged to present concrete infection prevention measures for cold areas toward winter.

