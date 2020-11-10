Suga’s U.S. Trip Seen Affecting Timing of Lower House Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--With Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looking at visiting the United States for talks with Joe Biden soon after his inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20 next year, Suga’s decision on when to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election will likely be affected.

The Japanese government and ruling coalition plan to submit a draft third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, featuring measures to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic, and the fiscal 2021 draft budget to next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, to be convened in January.

Suga, who needs to call an election for the all-important lower chamber before its members’ term ends in October next year, is said to be considering a dissolution at the start of the ordinary Diet session as one of his options.

However, that option may become difficult if Suga visits the United States soon after Biden’s inauguration.

If Suga decides to break up the Lower House at the beginning of the ordinary session, the session is likely to be convened in early January and dissolved after dealing with the third extra budget.

