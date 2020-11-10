Australian PM to Visit Japan to Sign Defense Pact: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit Japan sometime soon to sign a new defense pact that would facilitate mutual visits by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement that has been under negotiations for six years, according to the report.

Australia, which has been increasingly vigilant against China’s vigorous maritime expansion in the Indo-Pacific region, apparently hopes to display its enhanced defense cooperation with Japan with the aim of containing Beijing’s moves.

For Morrison, it would be the first official overseas trip this year.

It would be the first time for Suga to meet with a foreign leader in person in Japan since he took office in September.

