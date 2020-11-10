Miyagi Governor to OK Restart of Onagawa N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai has decided to approve the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Murai is expected to announce the decision after holding talks with Hiroshi Kameyama, mayor of Ishinomaki, and Yoshiaki Suda, mayor of the town of Onagawa, on Wednesday, according to the sources. The two Miyagi Prefecture municipalities on the Pacific coast host the nuclear plant.

The Onagawa No. 2 reactor would be the first to win restart approval from local governments among reactors affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The prefectural assembly of Miyagi, the city assembly of Ishinomaki and the town assembly of Onagawa have already signaled their approval for the restart of the Onagawa reactor.

At a meeting of the leaders of all Miyagi municipalities on Monday, pros and cons of restarting the reactor were argued, but participants agreed to leave the final decision on the issue to the governor and the Ishinomaki and Onagawa mayors.

