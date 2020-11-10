No Plan to Exclude Hokkaido from Go To Travel Campaign: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Despite soaring new cases of coronavirus infection, the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido will not be exempted from the government's Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

"I'm not thinking about excluding Hokkaido" from the campaign, Suga said in a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We're not in a situation where we have to consider excluding Hokkaido from the campaign," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference on the same day.

On the day, Kato was briefed by Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki in Tokyo about the infection situation and medical preparedness in Hokkaido.

Suzuki also suggested that there is no need to exclude Hokkaido from the campaign, telling reporters in Tokyo there are no confirmed series of infections stemming from it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]