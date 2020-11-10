29.7 B. Yen in Tax Money Wasted in Japan in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Board of Audit of Japan said Tuesday that the amount of tax money wasted by the government in fiscal 2019 totaled 29,721.93 million yen, lowest since fiscal 2002.

The amount fell sharply from 100.2 billion yen reported for fiscal 2018, which ended in March 2019. The number of wasteful spending cases dropped from 335 to 248, smallest since fiscal 1994.

The declines mainly reflected restrictions on on-site inspections by staff due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the board said in a report submitted to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The sum of money spent improperly was largest at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism at 10.1 billion yen, followed by the Foreign Ministry at 5.7 billion yen and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 4.3 billion yen.

Among all cases, the largest amount of improperly used tax money was 5.7 billion yen provided by the Foreign Ministry to the Japan-China Friendship Center in 2016 for tree-planting projects in China and Southeast Asia mainly to support the fight against yellow dust storms. None of the projects were carried out in the past four years, according to the report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]