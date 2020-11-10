System to Share Info on Infected Foreigners Needed: Justice Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday the central and local governments need to establish a system to share real-time information on novel coronavirus infections among foreign nationals in the country.

The comment came after a central government panel of experts on COVID-19 countermeasures, in its emergency proposals announced Monday, pointed to the difficulty of swiftly detecting infection clusters in foreign communities partly due to language barriers.

“We will work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to reinforce measures to ensure infection prevention and prompt response to outbreaks” in foreign communities, Kamikawa told a press conference.

