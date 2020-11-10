Japan Extends SDF Sinai Mission by 1 Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday extended the Self-Defense Forces’ mission in the Sinai Peninsula for a year until the end of November 2011.

SDF officers have been deployed to the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula, which monitors a ceasefire in the Egypt-Israel border area, since April 2019.

This marks the second extension of the SDF mission.

The government also extended the SDF’s antipiracy operations in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia for a year until Nov. 19, 2021.

Japan has dispatched destroyers and P3C patrol aircraft in the antipiracy mission since 2009.

