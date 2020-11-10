Suga Vows to Beef Up Fight against Coronavirus Clusters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that his government will strengthen the fight against coronavirus clusters in response to a recent surge in infections.

"Depending on the characteristics of clusters, the government will implement stepped-up measures through cooperation among people concerned," Suga said at a meeting of its coronavirus task force.

Suga's comments came a day after an experts' panel called on the government to act more against clusters out of concerns about a further spread of the coronavirus toward winter.

The prime minister said his government will provide support to the fight against clusters in areas facing a rise in infection cases, including intensive coronavirus testing.

The government will also send out more information about measures to prevent infections, Suga said.

