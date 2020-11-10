Delay Likely for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The transport ministry is considering delaying the opening of an extended section in central Japan of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line by at least one year from spring 2023, informed sources said Tuesday.

The expected postponement is due to a delay in the construction work for the section linking Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture and Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture, the sources said. The ministry will explain the planned change in the schedule at a Shinkansen-related meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp on Wednesday.

After cracks were found in March on the roadbed in a tunnel straddling the two prefectures, work to fix the problem began in summer. Due to the difficulty of the work, when it will be completed is yet to be known, according to the state-affiliated Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, or JRTT, which is mainly undertaking the Shinkansen line construction.

In addition, construction work at Tsuruga Station has been behind schedule while some bidding related to the extended section has not been smooth, according to the sources. Construction costs are likely to increase, the sources added.

At a meeting with Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto and other local officials on Nov. 3, JRTT President Takashi Kitamura said that the spring 2023 opening of the section would be “very difficult.”

