Osaka Sees 2nd-Highest New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture confirmed 226 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, marking the second-highest daily level for the western Japan prefecture.

The prefecture's daily count topped 200 for the first time since Aug. 7.

The daily number of newly confirmed cases across the country came to 1,237 on Tuesday, including 293 in Tokyo and 166 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Tokyo's new cases included 70 in their 20s, 60 in their 30s, 53 in their 40s and 46 aged 65 or older.

In the Japanese capital, there were 33 infected people with severe symptoms, down two from the previous day.

