Suicides in Japan Exceed 2,000 in Oct.

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in October totaled 2,153, up by 614, or 39.9 pct, from a year before, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

The figure grew for four months in a row. The welfare ministry will analyze the possible causes of the deaths, such as the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The number of suicides in January-October came to 17,219, up by 160.

The monthly number began to rise in July after falling between January and June.

In October, 1,302 men and 851 women killed themselves.

