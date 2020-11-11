Japan Experiencing Coronavirus "3rd Wave": Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan is experiencing a third wave of novel coronavirus infections, after ones in spring and summer, given many new cases reported in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka, experts say.

The number of new cases in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido topped 100 for the seventh straight day on Wednesday.

With coronavirus cases remaining high also in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, a government team on Monday night made an emergency proposal for stronger measures against COVID-19, saying that the virus is highly likely to spread rapidly.

"Looking at the situation in Hokkaido, Tokyo and elsewhere, we can say that the domestic epidemic has entered a third wave," according to Atsuo Hamada, professor of travel medicine at Tokyo Medical University.

A similar view was expressed by Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa at a regular news conference Wednesday.

