JR East Eyeing Reward Points for Staggered Commuting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that it will run a reward point program for a year from next spring to further promote staggered commuting.

The railway operator will give points to passengers who use commuter pass functions of their Suica train fare cards in off-peak hours in the morning on weekdays. JR East's train lines in the Tokyo metropolitan region, excluding Shinkansen bullet train lines, will be subject to the reward scheme.

At a time when many workers are already adopting teleworking amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, the company is seeking to further disperse commuters in morning hours.

Users of the program will need to register their Suica commuter passes with the "JRE Point" service in order to receive the points. The points, to be given out when users pass through the ticket gates for riding train before and after the morning rush hour, can be used to pay for train trips and purchases at shops inside station buildings and JR East's online stores. The specific time of the day when the program applies will differ from line to line.

"We want to prevent the number of passengers in peak hours from increasing sharply after people come back," JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said at a press conference Tuesday. On the company's plans after the end of the one-year scheme, Fukasawa said that JR East wants to make a decision based on the level of the use of the program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]