3rd Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Kagawa prefectural government said Wednesday that avian influenza cases have been confirmed at a poultry farm in the western Japan prefecture, this year’s third bird flu outbreak at a Japanese farm.

The virus is believed to be a highly pathogenic strain. About 11,000 chickens being raised at the farm in the city of Mitoyo will be culled.

The Kagawa government began an on-site inspection after receiving a report from the farm Tuesday that an increasing number of chickens had died.

The first outbreak was confirmed in a different farm in Mitoyo on Thursday. It was the first highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak at a farm in Japan in two years and 10 months.

The two farms are about 1 kilometer away from each other and located within an area where restrictions on the transfer of chicken or eggs are in place. No travel of people or vehicles between the two facilities has been confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]