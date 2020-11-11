Japan, U.S. Enter Negotiations on Host-Nation Troops Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have held formal negotiations on Japan’s host-nation financial support for U.S. troops stationed in the Asian country, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The talks on aid for fiscal 2021 and beyond were held in Washington for two days through Tuesday, attended by foreign affairs and defense officials from the two countries. They plan to continue the negotiations.

The current five-year agreement will expire at the end of next March, while the United States will see a transition to the new administration in the coming months.

Against this background, Japanese officials are believed to have proposed that the two nations sign a provisional one-year deal this time while keeping the annual amount of financial support unchanged from the current accord.

Under the current pact, Japan shoulders costs totaling 946.5 billion yen over five years from fiscal 2016.

