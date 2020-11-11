Tax Officers' Pavilion Opens at KidZania Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--A limited-time pavilion where children can experience the job of tax officer opened Wednesday at KidZania Tokyo, a work experience theme park in the Japanese capital's Toyosu district.

The pavilion is set up annually to coincide with the National Tax Agency's week-long campaign to enhance tax awareness. This year's campaign started Wednesday.

On the opening day, some elementary school students learned about the mechanism of taxation and ways to calculate taxes at the pavilion. They were then dispatched as supposed tax officers to a souvenir shop at KidZania Tokyo to check the amounts of sales and taxes by comparing the tax forms with the books.

"I got nervous because I didn't know if I was doing the work right, but it was fun," said Rintaro Tochio, 10, a fifth-grade student from Kogaya Elementary School in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who tried out the tax officer role.

"When I go shopping, I want to check the tax rate with the receipt," Tochio said.

