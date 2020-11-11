Suga, Biden to Hold Phone Talks as Soon as Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden are expected to have telephone talks as soon as Thursday, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Through the talks, Suga aims to develop promptly a relationship with Biden and confirm with him that the two countries will reinforce their alliance and cooperate on issues including Japanese abductees in North Korea.

The Japanese government was initially careful about arranging talks between Suga and Biden, in consideration for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to accept Biden's victory in the presidential election earlier this month.

However, Tokyo now finds it necessary to hurry to have Suga-Biden talks, after a series of European leaders had phone talks with the president-elect, the sources said.

On Sunday, Suga issued a congratulatory message to Biden on Twitter. He was the last Group of Seven leader to do so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]