Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 300 in Tokyo, 1st since Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that 317 people have been newly found positive for the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Tokyo surpassed the 300 mark for the first time since Aug. 20, when the daily count hit 339.

The 317 newly infected people included 68 in their 30s, the largest group by age, 61 in their 20s, 58 in their 40s, 43 in their 50s, and 40 aged 65 or older.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo stood at 38, up five from the previous day.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the capital rose to 33,377.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]