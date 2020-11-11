Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Near Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 1,500 for the first time since Aug. 8 on Wednesday, nearing its record high of 1,605.

The daily count stood at 1,547 cases, including a record high of 256 in the western prefecture of Osaka. The number of new cases in Tokyo came to 317, topping 300 for the first time since Aug. 20.

New cases also hit a record in Saitama Prefecture, at 116, Hyogo Prefecture, at 70, Ibaraki Prefecture, at 20, Niigata Prefecture, at 16 and Iwate Prefecture, at eight. Hokkaido confirmed 197 new cases, its second-highest level.

In Tokyo, people in their 30s accounted for 68 of its daily total, the largest group by age, followed by 61 in their 20s, 58 in their 40s and 43 in their 50s. There were 40 new cases aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by five from the previous day to 38.

