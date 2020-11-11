Miyagi Governor OKs Restart of Onagawa N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai announced his approval for the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Murai made the announcement after holding talks with Hiroshi Kameyama, mayor of the city of Ishinomaki, and Yoshiaki Suda, mayor of the town of Onagawa. The two Miyagi Prefecture municipalities on the Pacific coast host the nuclear plant.

The Onagawa No. 2 reactor became the first to win restart approval from local municipalities among the reactors affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which hit the Tohoku northeastern region, including Miyagi, particularly hard.

Tohoku Electric, based in Sendai, Miyagi's capital, will engage in work to make the plant safer, aiming to restart the 825,000-kilowatt reactor in fiscal 2022 at the earliest.

The assemblies of Miyagi, Ishinomaki and Onagawa have already gave their approval for the restart of the reactor.

