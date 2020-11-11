Coronavirus Cases Spreading across Japan: Advisory Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infections are spreading at an accelerated pace across Japan, a health ministry advisory board said Wednesday.

Cases are increasing especially in Hokkaido and Osaka and Aichi prefectures, the board said.

"We need to act swiftly," Takaji Wakita, head of the board and chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said at a press conference.

But Wakita said it is too early to determine whether the country is in a third wave of cases.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people to whom an infected person transmits the virus, stood at 1.18 as of Oct. 21. A reading above one indicates that cases are spreading.

