Japan Eyes Lifting Quarantine for Olympic Spectators from Abroad

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government proposed Thursday exempting overseas visitors to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, scheduled for summer next year, from two weeks of quarantine related to the novel coronavirus if they meet certain conditions.

The proposal was made at a meeting of a coordination council on the coronavirus crisis among the central government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games.

While Japan has yet to decide whether to allow spectators from abroad at the games at all, central government officials proposed that foreign spectators, if their attendance is permitted, should be exempt from the quarantine measure.

The officials also said they hope to make a final decision by next spring on whether to set a cap on the number of spectators at the games.

The officials noted that it would be difficult for people from abroad to watch the games at event venues if they are required to be quarantined for two weeks after entry to Japan.

