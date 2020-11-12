Suga, Biden Agree to Strengthen Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Joe Biden, who is certain to have won the U.S. presidential election, agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, in their first phone talks on Thursday.

Biden affirmed that the Japan-U.S. security treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, applies to Japan's Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The islands in Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to accept his defeat in the presidential election. Suga, however, called Biden the "next U.S. president" when speaking to reporters after the phone talks.

In the talks, which lasted about 10 minutes, Suga congratulated Biden on his victory in the election.

The prime minister said the Japan-U.S. alliance is indispensable for bringing peace and prosperity to areas around Japan where the situation has become increasingly severe and also to the international community.

