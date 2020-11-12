IOC's Bach to Visit Japan Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

London, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will make a four-day visit to Japan from Sunday, the committee said Wednesday.

It will be his first visit to Japan since the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bach will discuss coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games with the organizing committee. He also plans to inspect stadiums and the athlete village.

The IOC boss is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In a press conference after an IOC board meeting, both held online, Bach was asked whether he will discuss with Japan the possible cancellation of the Tokyo Games. "The answer is no," he said.

