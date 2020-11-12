Chiba Governor Morita Decides Not to Seek 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Governor Kensaku Morita said Thursday he will not seek a fourth term after the expiration of his current tenure next April.

"Being re-elected too many times is not good," 70-year-old Morita told a press conference, commenting on the upcoming gubernatorial election.

"I've decided I should stop now, just as I told prefectural residents (during the last gubernatorial race) that the third term would be a culmination of my work," he said.

Morita promised to work hard until the very end, saying that he will not think about his future until then.

"I want to relax and go traveling when April comes," he said.

