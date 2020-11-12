Aussie PM Morrison to Visit Japan from Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will make a two-day visit to Japan from Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with Morrison on Tuesday to confirm bilateral security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, bearing in mind China’s increasing assertiveness.

Tokyo and Canberra are also expected to make progress in negotiations on a proposed pact on the legal statuses of Japanese Self-Defense Forces and Australian military personnel during their visits to each other’s country.

Morrison is the first foreign leader that Suga will receive since he took office as prime minister in September.

“Japan and Australia are special strategic partners that share fundamental values and strategic interests,” Kato told a news conference. “Political, security and economic cooperation will be among the main topics of discussion.”

