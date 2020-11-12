Over 220 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Over 220 new novel coronavirus infection cases were confirmed in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday, informed sources said.

Hokkaido’s daily number is thus expected to rewrite its record high of 200 marked Monday, according to the sources.

On Thursday, at least 160 cases were confirmed in Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital, the sources said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]