Bones of Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims Returned by Riken

Hiroshima, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government-linked research institute Riken on Thursday handed over remains found after the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima to the western Japan city.

The remains, including seven bone fragments and bones in powder form, were apparently collected by a research team of Riken's predecessor in Hiroshima just after the bombing.

Its members included Yoshio Nishina, who worked to create the foundation for nuclear physics research in Japan from before World War II.

Hiroshima plans to lay the remains to rest in a memorial tower in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The bones were preserved inside envelopes, along with a memo of names, places of collection and parts of bodies.

