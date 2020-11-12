Japan to Invite Tender Applications for Wind Power Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected soon to begin inviting applications for operating offshore wind power plants in designated areas in the prefectures of Chiba and Akita.

The project will serve as a test for the technological development and profitability of wind power generation in Japan, as the country lacks experience in the field.

Wind power generation is an important part of efforts to popularize renewable energy use, and is expected to play a role in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's key policy goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Japan by 2050.

There are four areas designated under related legislation, with one located off the coast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo; one off the coast of Noshiro, the town of Mitane and Oga in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan; and two off the coast of Yurihonjo, also in Akita.

It will be the first time in Japan that a wind turbine has been built directly on the ocean floor in a shallow area. The so-called bottom-mounted offshore setup has been successful at foreign wind power plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]