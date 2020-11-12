Tokyo Govt Sees Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday warned of a rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital, urging residents to take thorough measures against infection.

At a meeting with experts to monitor the coronavirus situation, the metropolitan government said the recent sharp increase in new infection cases in Tokyo "should be taken as the beginning of a rapid spread of the virus."

"It is necessary to go on high alert for a possible serious situation in the future," the metropolitan government said.

At the meeting, it was reported that the daily average of new infection cases over the seven days through Wednesday stood at 244.3, up from 165.4 as of Nov. 4.

Infections are increasing not only among young people but also among elderly people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]