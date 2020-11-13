Suga Cautious on Issuing Coronavirus State of Emergency Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday sounded cautious about the government declaring a state of emergency again over the novel coronavirus.

"The number of new positive cases is increasing markedly," Suga told reporters, calling on the public to take thorough countermeasures against the coronavirus.

On the possibility of issuing a state of emergency and reviewing the government's Go To series campaigns for shoring up consumption, however, he said, "Experts have indicated their views that the current situation does not require such actions."

In April, the government, then led by Shinzo Abe, the predecessor of Suga, issued a state of emergency over the epidemic, first for Tokyo and some other prefectures and then for all other prefectures in the country. The nationwide emergency was lifted in stages in May.

The number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly in many parts of the country, with the daily count in Tokyo topping 300 for the third straight day on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]