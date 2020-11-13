Kagawa Pref. Confirms 4th Case of Bird Flu This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Another case of bird flu infections has been confirmed in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, the prefectural government said Friday.

The latest case is the fourth in Japan this year. The previous three cases were also detected in Kagawa.

The fourth case occurred at a chicken farm in the city of Mitoyo. On Thursday, the prefectural government received a report of an increase in dead chickens at the farm. Bird flu infections were then confirmed in simplified tests.

Through a gene test on Friday, the strain of bird flu found at the farm was found likely to be highly pathogenic.

The prefectural government plans to cull about 10,000 chickens at the farm. It has instructed other chicken farms within 10 kilometers to restrict shipments of chickens and eggs outside the area.

