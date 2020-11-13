Japanese Nobel Winner Koshiba Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scientist Masatoshi Koshiba, who won the 2002 Nobel Prize in Physics for his research into neutrinos, died of old age at a Tokyo hospital Thursday night. He was 94.

Koshiba, distinguished professor at the University of Tokyo, succeeded in observing neutrinos, a type of elementary particles, which are the fundamental building blocks of the universe. He shared the prize with two scientists.

Koshiba was born in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. After graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1951 and studying in the United States, he returned to Japan and became associate professor at the university in 1958.

He became professor in 1970 and retired from the university in 1987. In 2005, he won the title of distinguished university professor.

Koshiba led the establishment of the Kamiokande underground elementary particle observatory in the Gifu Prefecture city of Hida, which was completed in 1983.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]