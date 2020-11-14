Japan’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit New Record of 1,705

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan on Friday stood at 1,705, marking a record daily high for the second straight day.

The figure eclipsed 1,661 for Thursday. On Friday, newly confirmed cases hit a record high in the western prefecture of Osaka, at 263, the central prefecture of Nagano, at 23, and the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, at 13. The daily count in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, matched its all-time high of 26, which was also marked on Thursday.

Twelve new fatalities linked to the coronavirus were reported in seven prefectures, including five in Saitama, north of Tokyo, and two in Osaka, bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 1,898.

In Osaka, confirmed infection cases topped 200 for four days in a row. On Friday, infection clusters were confirmed at a facility for elderly people and a university. The previous record daily high of new cases in the prefecture was 256, marked on Wednesday.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, new infection cases totaled 235 on Friday, down by only one from its record high of 236 logged on Thursday, according to a Jiji Press tally. The prefecture’s capital, Sapporo, saw 133 people test positive for the virus Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]