Japan's Coronavirus Cases Hit New Record High of 1,676

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan stood at 1,676 on Friday, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The figure eclipsed 1,661 for Thursday. On Friday, newly confirmed cases hit a record high in the western prefecture of Osaka, at 263, and the central prefecture of Nagano, at 23. The daily count in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, matched its all-time high of 26, which was also marked on Thursday.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, new cases came to 235, almost unchanged from its record high of 236 logged on Thursday. Its capital, Sapporo, saw 133 people test positive for the virus.

In Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, 49 people were confirmed with the virus, the largest daily figure there since the prefecture's own state of emergency over the virus was lifted in early September.

In Tokyo, 374 people tested positive, with the daily count in the Japanese capital topping 300 for the third straight day. Of them, 100 are in their 20s, 66 in their 30s, 60 in their 50s and 53 in their 40s, while those aged 65 or over accounted for 46, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms stood at 39 in Tokyo, unchanged from Thursday.

