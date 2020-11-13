43 Pct Approve of Japan Govt’s Anti-Virus Efforts: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll for November showed Friday that 43.5 pct of respondents favorably rate the Japanese government’s measures against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The proportion of people rating the government efforts negatively came to 32.9 pct, while 23.6 pct answered neither or said they do not know.

On the government’s policy of easing entry restrictions mainly for business travelers, 46.0 pct said they support the approach and 33.1 pct said they oppose it. The share of respondents who answered neither or said they do not know stood at 20.9 pct.

The interview-based survey was conducted over four days through Monday with 2,000 people aged 18 or over in Japan. Valid replies were received from 63.4 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]