Princess Mako Intends to Proceed with Marriage Plan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako on Friday expressed her intention to proceed with her plan to marry former university schoolmate Kei Komuro.

In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, Princess Mako said that she and Komuro, both 29, "hope to move toward marriage while consulting our respective families." The princess, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, described their marriage as a "necessary choice."

In the statement, Princess Mako said that she and Komuro are "irreplaceable" to each other, stressing that they will be able to stay with each other in both good times and bad. Marriage is "a necessary choice for us so that we can live by valuing and protecting our feelings," she added.

But the princess said that "it is difficult at the moment" to announce a specific schedule for the marriage plan.

The statement was released as the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" rites, which were for proclaiming Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne and were the last of a series of ceremonies related to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May last year, were carried out on Sunday.

